DOHERTY, Marguerite M. Age 93, wife of the late Edward M. Doherty, Jr., died September 7, 2019, at Ledgewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Beverly. Born in Charlestown to the late James and Delia (Gannon) Conlon, she was predeceased by both an infant daughter, Maureen, and a grandson, Daniel. Marguerite absolutely loved family gatherings, had previously been both an active bowler and tennis player, was an avid lifelong reader and a longtime fan of the New England Patriots. She loved being a part of the St. John the Evangelist community whether it was Sodality, Couple's Club or just enjoying her fellow family of parishioners. Marguerite loved her life in Beverly, particularly her great friends and neighbors from Raymond Farms. She was very appreciative for all the friends that she made at the Herrick House and extremely grateful for all the care that she received there and later from the staff at Ledgewood and Care. Asked how she wanted to be remembered, she simply said, "I tried to live a good life." Surviving her are four sons, Edward Doherty and his wife Lauren of Beverly, Timothy Doherty and his wife Susan of Hull, James Doherty and his wife Nancy of Beverly and Daniel Doherty and his wife Regina of Beverly, along with thirteen grandchildren, Kathryn and her husband Jesse, Michael and his wife Kristen, Paul, Elizabeth, Erin, Sean, Connor, Kara, Max, Owen, Padraic, Griffin, and Olivia. Also surviving her are a brother-in-law, Gerard F. Doherty and his wife Regina of Charlestown, her sister Eileen Donahue and her husband Jack of Plymouth and her close cousins, Mary Farren of Norwood and Joe Conlon and his wife Alice of Tewksbury. In addition, she was predeceased by her sister Genevieve Henning and three brothers, James, Joseph and Jackie Conlon. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Balch Street, Beverly at 10:30am. Following Mass, a Celebration of her Life will be held at Danversport, 161 Elliot Street, Danvers. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will be private at a later date. Contributions may be made in Marguerite's name to The Friends of the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019