1/1
MARGUERITE M. "PEGGY" (GARRIGAN) DOHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGUERITE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOHERTY, Marguerite M. (Garrigan) "Peggy" Of Waltham, September 10, 2020. Wife of the late Bernard J. "Red" Doherty. Mother of Eileen Mahoney (Timothy) of Hampstead, NH, Martha Wheaton (Stephen) of Waltham, and Sheila Doherty Morris of Waltham. Grandmother of Timothy Mahoney (Beth), Maureen Flannery (Jay), Paul Wheaton (Chloe), Laura O'Brien (Frank), Stephanie Ellard (Daniel), Kathleen Earls (Enda), Kenneth Morris (Olivia Romano), and Neil Morris. Great-grandmother of Abby, Andrew, Erin, Kelly, Stephen, Charlie, Frankie, Nora, Marty, Addison, Amelia, Anna, and Tessa. Sister of the late William, Edward, and Joseph Garrigan and Betty Garrigan Bonfiglio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Peggy's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, September 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 15th at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the National Eczema Association, 505 San Marin Drive, Suite B300, Novato, CA 94945 or at www.nationaleczema.org. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved