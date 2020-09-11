DOHERTY, Marguerite M. (Garrigan) "Peggy" Of Waltham, September 10, 2020. Wife of the late Bernard J. "Red" Doherty. Mother of Eileen Mahoney (Timothy) of Hampstead, NH, Martha Wheaton (Stephen) of Waltham, and Sheila Doherty Morris of Waltham. Grandmother of Timothy Mahoney (Beth), Maureen Flannery (Jay), Paul Wheaton (Chloe), Laura O'Brien (Frank), Stephanie Ellard (Daniel), Kathleen Earls (Enda), Kenneth Morris (Olivia Romano), and Neil Morris. Great-grandmother of Abby, Andrew, Erin, Kelly, Stephen, Charlie, Frankie, Nora, Marty, Addison, Amelia, Anna, and Tessa. Sister of the late William, Edward, and Joseph Garrigan and Betty Garrigan Bonfiglio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Peggy's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, September 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 15th at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the National Eczema Association, 505 San Marin Drive, Suite B300, Novato, CA 94945 or at www.nationaleczema.org
. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com