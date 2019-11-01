|
HITCHCOCK, Marguerite M. "Peg" (McIntosh) 94 years of age. Of Derry, NH, formerly of Charlestown, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Hitchcock. Devoted mother of William Hitchcock (Ret. BFD) & wife Geri, Margaret Princiotta & husband Mike, Kathleen Hayes & husband Bill & Patricia Neff & husband Tom. Loving Nana Peg to 12 grandchildren & 24 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Gerald & William McIntosh, Helen Sheldon, Carol Hoag & Marilyn Hanlon. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Peg's Funeral on Wednesday at 10 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 11 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Peg's name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Suite 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019