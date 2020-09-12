1/1
MARGUERITE M. "PEGGY" (O'NEIL) HUNT
HUNT, Marguerite M. "Peggy" (O'Neil) Of Arlington, passed away on September 12th. Beloved wife of the late Mark Hunt. Daughter of the late James O'Neil and Mary Angeline Hawks (Begen). Marguerite is survived by her many loving cousins and friends. She was an avid painter and spent her career working as a nurse; in various hospitals and facilities, caring for others as if they were her own family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 16th at 11:00 am in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marguerite to a local food pantry of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
