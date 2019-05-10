O'BRIEN, Marguerite M. "Pegee" Of Brookline, on May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to John F. O'Brien, Lt. Brookline Fire Dept. (ret). Loving mother of Kathy and Paul Sullivan of Brookline, Sean and Candie O'Brien of Norwood, Beth and Paul Pender of Westwood, Cindy and Jimmy McLaughlin of Medford, Marie and Bobby Donovan of Weymouth, Julie and Brian Bain of Walpole, David and Heidi O'Brien of Westwood, Helena and Scott Stacey of Westwood and the late Kerry Michael and Christopher O'Brien. Loving daughter of the late Francis and Trilbee Daley. Dear sister of Barbara Daley of Lexington, Pat and Patti Daley of Chelmsford, Fran and Jack Considine of Townsend and the late Joe Daley. Also survived by her nineteen cherished grandchildren, five adored great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pegee's faith was her compass and her family was her cornerstone. Her husband Johnnie, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her universe. Everyone blessed to have known her will always remember her perpetual smile. She was a friend to all she met. Her unbounded love for her family was only surpassed by their love for her. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Tuesday morning, May 14th at 9:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Monday, May 13th from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pegee's honor to Dana Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org/gift) Published in The Boston Globe from May 12 to May 13, 2019