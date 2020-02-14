|
|
ROWE, Marguerite M. (MacInnis) Of Arlington, February 13, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Rowe. Devoted mother of Deborah Rowe and her husband David DeVonis, Patricia Rowe, Barbara Cullen and her husband Tim, Kevin Rowe and his wife Virginia, Lisa Rowe and the late Lawrence Rowe, Jr. Dear mother-in-law of Linda Rowe. Cherished grandmother of Heather, Gerard, Eric, Gregory, Geoffrey, Gavin, Teagan, Aidan, Shaelin and loving great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hazel. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Marguerite's family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30am. Following the Visitation, a Funeral Mass celebrating Marguerite's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marguerite's memory to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life
Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020