McCAULEY-PEELER-DAILEY, Marguerite "Peggy" Age 93, born in Boston, MA, died March 16, 2020 surrounded in love by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Cornelius McCauley and Madeline Audrey Sullivan-McCauley, her brother, Arthur McCauley, grandson Matthew Stephen McCauley, her 1st husband Roy Peeler, her 2nd husband Dr. Charles Dailey, her beloved son-in-law Dion Patrick DunLany, sisters-in-law Helen McCauley, Kathleen (Chickie) McCauley and lifelong friend, Virginia (Ginny) Davidson and devoted friend Arthur Sacco. She is survived by: her brother Martin Daniel McCauley, Sr., her children Martin Roy Peeler his wife Nancy, Marguerite Anne Peeler-DunLany, Stephen Patrick McCauley his wife Deborah, 6 loving granddaughters, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. Visiting Hours to be held on Sunday, March 22 from 4-6:00PM at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., HINGHAM, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 23, at 10:00AM at Holy Name Parish, 1689 Center St., West Roxbury, MA. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to International Hearing Dog Inc., 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, Colorado 80640. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020