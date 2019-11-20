Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE BELGIORNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE P. (RICCIARDELLI) BELGIORNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGUERITE P. (RICCIARDELLI) BELGIORNO Obituary
BELGIORNO, Marguerite P. (Ricciardelli) Of Revere, on November 20th, in the serene presence of her God & her loving family in the comfort of her home, at 96 years. Devoted wife of 74 years to the late Ermanno A. "Al" Belgiorno, who passed on Jan. 19, 2017. Loving & proud mother of Paula M. DeSimone & husband Christopher of Pepperell, Stephen P. Belgiorno & wife Taryn of Danvers & Denise C. Belgiorno & fiancé Zino Amato of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Pamela C. Jeffre & husband Daniel of Clearwater, FL, David M. DeSimone & wife Tierney Bianconi of Somerville, Diana M. Belgiorno of Danvers & Leanne R. Belgiorno of Manhattan, NY. Adored great-grandmother of Elias C. & Isaac D. Jeffre of Clearwater, FL. Dear sister of Robert Ricciardelli & wife Alice of Melrose and the late Joseph, Eugene A. "Al", Albert, Angelo & Anthony Ricciardelli. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews & wonderful neighbors that became extended family. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, November 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Ste. 19, Malden, MA 02148. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -