BELGIORNO, Marguerite P. (Ricciardelli) Of Revere, on November 20th, in the serene presence of her God & her loving family in the comfort of her home, at 96 years. Devoted wife of 74 years to the late Ermanno A. "Al" Belgiorno, who passed on Jan. 19, 2017. Loving & proud mother of Paula M. DeSimone & husband Christopher of Pepperell, Stephen P. Belgiorno & wife Taryn of Danvers & Denise C. Belgiorno & fiancé Zino Amato of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Pamela C. Jeffre & husband Daniel of Clearwater, FL, David M. DeSimone & wife Tierney Bianconi of Somerville, Diana M. Belgiorno of Danvers & Leanne R. Belgiorno of Manhattan, NY. Adored great-grandmother of Elias C. & Isaac D. Jeffre of Clearwater, FL. Dear sister of Robert Ricciardelli & wife Alice of Melrose and the late Joseph, Eugene A. "Al", Albert, Angelo & Anthony Ricciardelli. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews & wonderful neighbors that became extended family. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, November 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Ste. 19, Malden, MA 02148. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019