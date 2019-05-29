Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGUERITE BOSNIAN
MARGUERITE P. (MOVSESIAN) BOSNIAN

MARGUERITE P. (MOVSESIAN) BOSNIAN Obituary
BOSNIAN, Marguerite P. (Movsesian) Of Hingham, formerly of Reading, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Bosnian. Devoted mother of Cynthia Eckart and her husband Jeff of Orinda, CA, Christine Bosnian and her husband Alain Descoins of Lafayette, CA and Adam Bosnian and his wife Suzanne King of Hingham. Loving grandmother of Hannah, Nathaniel, Christian, Benjamin and Emily. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St. (corner of Chute St.), Reading at 10am. Burial will be private and there are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marguerite's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
