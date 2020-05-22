|
FOLEY, Marguerite P. "Margie" Born on August 6, 1923, she was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and Barbara E. (Flaherty) Foley. Devoted sister of Mrs. Mary A. (Foley) Foley of Weymouth, formerly of Canton, her late brother-in law-William E. Foley, B.F.D. ret., and the late Anne B. Foley of Quincy. Loving aunt of Mary Hynes (Joe, deceased) of Milton, Barbara Turley (Walter) of Easton, William Foley (Mary) of Scituate, Colleen Forrester (Gary) of Raynham, and Patricia Jones (Karl) of Grafton. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as a great-grandniece and nephew. Margie grew up on Fairmount St. in Dorchester, where she lived for 50 years before moving to Quincy in 1974. She attended Dorchester schools and was a devout parishioner at St. Gregory's. An exceptionally committed aunt, "Auntie Marg" was a steadfast presence in the lives of her nieces and nephews and their families. As a lifelong Red Sox fan, Margie delighted in bringing her nephew Billy to games at Fenway. She had a flair for fashion, and enjoyed spoiling her four nieces with gifts. Margie's grandnieces and nephews also experienced Margie's generosity she attended every family function with a smile, a gift, and her legendary homemade banana bread. Since 2010, Margie was a resident of Hancock Park in Quincy. Margie's family extends their eternal gratitude to the entire Hancock Park community for their care, kindness, and dedication to Margie in her final years. Funeral from Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, MILTON. Due to the pandemic, Margie will be laid to rest during a private Burial Service at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. For those who wish, donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to Hancock Park, c/o Activities Fund, at 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA. Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home 617-696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020