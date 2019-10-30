|
MELLEN, Marguerite T. (Drohan) Of Duxbury, formerly of Arlington, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Mellen. Sister of the late Francis, Dorothy, and Henry Drohan, and Mary Poirier. Devoted aunt Jean Alves and her husband James, of Marshfield, Charles Mellen of West Roxbury, and Peter Mellen of Quincy. Great-aunt of Lori Schoenberg, Charlie and Jimmy Alves. Marguerite was a member of the Saint Agnes Sodality and the Arlington Catholic Women's Club. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Monday at 8:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington, at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation Monday morning, from 8:30-9:30 am. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice of Norwell, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019