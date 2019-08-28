|
TOPALIAN, Marguerite (Barberian) Age 97, of Waltham (formerly of Belmont for 47 years), passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA, June 9, 1922. Raised in Dorchester, MA she later moved with her family to Watertown, MA where she graduated at the age of 16 from Watertown High School, an inducted member of the National Honor Society. After high school she attended the Boston Business School in Boston, MA. After raising her family she worked as an accountant for the Massachusetts Medical Society for 24 years until her retirement. She loved to garden, travel and spent endless happy summers in Manomet and Cape Cod with her family. Beloved wife of the late Louis Topalian. Devoted mother of Virginia Najarian and her husband Berj, Paul Topalian and his wife Solinuu, and Irene Hicks and her husband Michael. Adored grandmother to Nancy, Armen and Jason Najarian, Lucia Topalian, and Louis, Charlene, Mahala and Angela Hicks. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and treasured friends. Daughter of Yagia and Armenouhi Barberian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Loving sister of her late brothers, Arthur Barberian and Charles Kalajian and sister-in-law to Charles's surviving wife Ann. Marguerite lived her best life, being always mindful of and thankful for her countless blessings. She was special and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Services to be held at the Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All friends and relatives are invited to attend to honor Marguerite. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Memorial Church. For directions to church, guest book and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019