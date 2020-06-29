|
SKOMRO, Maria A. (Boushell) In her 95th year. June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Skomro for 72 years. Loving mother of Robert Skomro and his wife Suzi Teegarden, Ann Bertrand and her husband Paul, Karen Chouinard and her husband Rene, Gary Skomro and his wife Carina Campobasso, Lorraine DeFronzo and her husband Larry Pradell and her late husband John Defronzo, the late Barbara Camacho and her late husband Lou and former husband Paul LoConte. Dear grandmother of Tina (Silck) Wallace, Joshua Crossman, Julie (Chouinard) Swanson, Maria (LoConte) Minichello, Nick and Vincent LoConte, Alex and Rachel DeFronzo, Isabel, Lily and Olivia Skomro. Dear great-grandmother of Sydney and Gracie Wallace, Noah, Caleb and Sophia Crossman, Eli and Verona Swanson, Matthew Minichello. Sister of the late Edward Boushell, Barbara Sirois, Robert Boushell. Daughter of the late Edward and Muriel (Green) Boushell. Marie was a kind and giving mother and enjoyed gardening and baking and was a voracious reader. She was a member of the Winthrop Senior Center. Services are private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020