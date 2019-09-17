Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Somerville, MA
More Obituaries for MARIA PAULO
MARIA AMELIA (SOARES) PAULO

MARIA AMELIA (SOARES) PAULO Obituary
PAULO, Maria Amelia (Soares) Age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2019. She was born in Arrifes, Sao Miguel, Azores and then became a lifelong resident of Somerville. Beloved wife of Jose Paulo. Loving mother of Paulo Botelho and his wife Valerie of Melrose, Grace Poirier and her husband Paul of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Madison, Lana, Patrick, and Hailey. Dear sister of Lorena Hatton and her husband Kevin of England, Maria Goncalves and her husband Rolando of Wilmington, Luis Raposo and his wife Maria of Venezuela, and the late Manuel Raposo and his late wife Maria, the late Liduino Soares and his late wife Lydia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 10:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
