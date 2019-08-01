Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
54 So. Common St.
Lynn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BAKOPOLUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA BAKOPOLUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA BAKOPOLUS Obituary
BAKOPOLUS, Maria Of Saugus, unexpectedly, July 30. Daughter of the late John & Hope (Nickole) Bakopolus. Dear sister of Anthony Bakopolus & his wife Kimberly of Saugus, Arthur Bakopolus & his wife Maria of Methuen & Heidi Pappas & her husband Peter of Saugus. Also survived by 6 nieces & nephews, Nicholas, Christopher, John, Adam, Gregory, Laura. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday 2-6 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 So. Common St., Lynn at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Saugus Library, 295 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now