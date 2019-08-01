|
|
BAKOPOLUS, Maria Of Saugus, unexpectedly, July 30. Daughter of the late John & Hope (Nickole) Bakopolus. Dear sister of Anthony Bakopolus & his wife Kimberly of Saugus, Arthur Bakopolus & his wife Maria of Methuen & Heidi Pappas & her husband Peter of Saugus. Also survived by 6 nieces & nephews, Nicholas, Christopher, John, Adam, Gregory, Laura. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday 2-6 p.m. A Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 So. Common St., Lynn at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Saugus Library, 295 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019