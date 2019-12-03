Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BIASELLA
MARIA (BIASELLA) BIASELLA

MARIA (BIASELLA) BIASELLA

MARIA (BIASELLA) BIASELLA Obituary
BIASELLA, Maria (Biasella) Of Watertown, passed away on December 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Celestino Biasella. Loving mother of Mario Biasella and his late wife Anna of Isernia, Italy, Linda Berardinelli and her husband Giacamo of Watertown, Armando Biasella and his wife Patricia of Wilmington and Matilda Furioso and her husband Cosmo of Isernia, Italy. Also survived by 9 dear grandchildren and 12 adoring great-grandchildren. She also was the beloved great-grandmother of a late great-grandson. Sister of the late Nicola Biasella and Addolorata Furioso. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Friday at 8 am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 9 am in Sacred Heart Church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Maria to Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
