BIASELLA, Maria (Biasella) Of Watertown, passed away on December 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Celestino Biasella. Loving mother of Mario Biasella and his late wife Anna of Isernia, Italy, Linda Berardinelli and her husband Giacamo of Watertown, Armando Biasella and his wife Patricia of Wilmington and Matilda Furioso and her husband Cosmo of Isernia, Italy. Also survived by 9 dear grandchildren and 12 adoring great-grandchildren. She also was the beloved great-grandmother of a late great-grandson. Sister of the late Nicola Biasella and Addolorata Furioso. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Friday at 8 am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 9 am in Sacred Heart Church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Maria to Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019