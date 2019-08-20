|
BORKOWSKI, Maria Of Somerville, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was 98. Beloved mother of Gladys Janine Kallman. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth and Edward and granddaughter-in-law Daisy. Loving great-grandmother of Edward, Ashley and Robert. She was employed at Cambridge City Hospital for over 28 years. She was sweet, kind and gentle and will be missed immensely. Relatives and friend are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Friday from 9:00-9:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019