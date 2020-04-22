|
ROGOWICZ, Maria C. (Conti) In East Boston, April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rogowicz. Mother of Joseph J. and his wife Lucy, Robert P. and his wife Linda and Steven C. Rogowicz. Grandmother of Kimberly, Kristin, Robert and Melody. Great-grandmother of Daniel, Logan, Ryan, Harper and Madison. Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to restrictions in place by the CDC, Dept. of Public Health and the Archdiocese of Boston, all Services will be for immediate family only. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our Tribute Page. MagrathFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory to would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020