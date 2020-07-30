|
CANNELLA, Maria Beloved Mother and Wife Longtime resident of Wakefield, Maria passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, Francesco, and many family and friends. She will forever be remembered for her generous heart, big personality and constant need to feed all who crossed her path. Her presence will be missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in honor of Maria to St. Jude Children's Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020