MARIA (RANCITELLI) CHILANTE
CHILANTE, Maria (Rancitelli) Formerly of East Boston, Sept. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo. Mother of Franco Chilante and his wife Darlene of Peabody and the late Matilde Badolato. Grandmother of Michael Bardolato, Jr., Franco Paul Chilante and Danielle Stone. Great-grandmother of Gianna Marie. Sister of Rossana Iafrate and the late Benito Rancitelli. Special aunt of John DeNapoli and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, Revere, Monday at 10:45 AM. Visiting in the church commencing at 10 o'clock. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated. Please send messages of condolence to the family on the Funeral Home Tribute Page: MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
