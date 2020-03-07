Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England
514 Parker Street
Boston, MA
View Map
MARIA "MARY" (GEOURNTAS) CLESSAS

MARIA "MARY" (GEOURNTAS) CLESSAS Obituary
CLESSAS, Maria "Mary" (Geourntas) Age 95, of West Roxbury, formerly of Kollinas, Arcadia, Greece, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Christos and the loving mother of Evangelia Petropoulos and her husband Chris of Billerica, Katherine DiCesare and her husband George of Norwood and the late Dina Soroka. Mary is also survived by her son-in-law Sydney of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Loving grandmother of Stephan, Christina, Antonio, Alexa, Alessandro and Sebastien. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends, both here and in Greece. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, March 10th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker Street, Boston. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the . For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
