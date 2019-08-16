|
DEVEAU, Maria (Oremus) Age 91, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 in Rye, NH. Beloved wife of the late Somerville Fire Chief Joseph Deveau, Sr., mother of Joseph Deveau, Jr. of Boston, Denise Conde and husband Joseph of Sun City Center, FL, Michele Rolston and husband David of Hampton, NH, Yvonne Muscato of Waltham, MA and Gary Deveau of Hampton, NH, sister of Rose Tapley of Paramus, NJ, and Cecilia Lindberg of Enumclaw, WA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Predeceased by son-in-law, Peter Muscato, three brothers and two sisters. The family would like to thank the staff at Webster at Rye for the excellent care our mother received throughout the years. Private Services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, HAMPTON, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019