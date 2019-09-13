|
|
WEBB, Maria Dowling Of Hull, MA, formerly of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2019, at the age of 66. She was the loving daughter of the late William F. Dowling, Jr. and Elizabeth von Wellsheim Dowling. Mrs. Webb was the devoted mother of Matthew Webb of Milton, MA, the late Michael Timothy Webb, and Amanda Hund of CA, and cherished grandmother of Dominic, Noah, and Franklin. She was also the dear sister of William F. Dowling, III of Cranberry Isles, ME, Patrick Dowling of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Anne Grulich of Aztec, NM, Margaret Wells of Tampa, FL, and the late Elizabeth Ness, and Gretchen and Timothy Dowling. Maria retired after 30 years as Paralegal Case Manager with the Law Firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Washington, DC. In her retirement she enjoyed teaching, caring for the elderly, as well as caring for her grandsons, spending time with her new Hull friends, and walking Nantasket Beach. A Funeral Service will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, MA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the South Shore Chapter of Compassionate Friends, 20 Fearing Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 or Friends of the Hull Public Library, P.O. Box 894, Hull, MA 02045. For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Maria Dowling WEBB
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019