MARIA E. (ABATE) PIKE
PIKE, Maria E. (Abate) Age 71, of Chocorua, NH, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was born September 21, 1949 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Fernando and Grace Abate.

Maria loved to spend time with her husband, her stepchildren and step-grandchildren. She retired from Bank of Boston and fulfilled her dream to move to the White Mountains, where she resided for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling through and visiting various historical and scenic sights in the White Mountain National Forests. Maria had a vivacious laugh, a beautiful smile, and a knack for always saying comforting words to the people she loved. Her friendships and family were everything to her. She loved to shop and would shower the people in her life with many gifts. Maria pleased many with her outstanding and fantastic cooking that was out of this world. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her and we will meet again!

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Pike, Chocorua, NH, and her stepchildren and step-grandchildren, Andrew Pike and his wife Jennifer and their children Anna, Abigail and Colin of Lancaster, OH, Jeffrey Pike, North Reading, MA, Caroline (Pike) Boucher and husband Jeffrey and their children Cameron, Brendan and Elizabeth of Reading, MA.

No Services. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit

www.lordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
