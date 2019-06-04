|
|
SANTOS, Maria Fatima (Rodrigues) Of Woburn, June 2, 2019, at age 74, she passed away surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of Antonio Dos Santos. Loving mother of Lisa Lee, Michelle Goes, Carol DaSilva and her husband Walter, David Santos and his wife Dorothy, Susan Gray and her husband Bruce, Paul Santos and his wife Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Kathleen, Melissa, Daniel, Ashley, Devin, Isabel, Alexander, Sabrina, Braylon, Connor, Aaron, Haley, Logan and Paisley. Beloved sister of Armanda Carnevale, John Carroca, Stella Silva and Arthur Rodrigues. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Healey Center for ALS at Mass General, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or www.giving.massgeneral.org Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge rogersfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Maria Fatima (Rodrigues) SANTOS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019