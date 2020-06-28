|
FEBBO, Maria (Pantalone) Of Malden, unexpectedly, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Febbo for over 46 years. Dear and devoted mother of Tiziano of Everett, Angelo and his wife, Kimberly, of Wilmington, Morena Febbo of Everett, Luigi and his wife, Danielle, of Londonderry, NH, and Marilena DiScala and her husband, Todd, of Long Island, NY. Loving sister of Enzo Pantalone, Concetta Bianchi, Giuseppina Ricci, all of Italy, and the late Eleanora Memmolo and Olga DiBiase. Loving grandmother of Luigi, Arianna, Danilynn and Delanie Febbo, Christopher and Nicholas DiScala, Isabella, Jacob and Christian Febbo, Joseph and Alex Febbo; and great-grandmother of Gianna Febbo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, masks are required for Maria's visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, July 1, from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2020