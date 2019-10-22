Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BORTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA G. (UTANO) BORTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA G. (UTANO) BORTONE Obituary
BORTONE, Maria G. (Utano) Of Newton, Oct. 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 53 years to Carlo E. Bortone. Devoted mother of John Bortone and Jacqueline Bortone, both of Newton. Loving grandmother to five grandchildren. She was one of 4 siblings, and leaves 2 brothers and a sister. Maria is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday morning, Oct. 25, from 9:30-11:30AM followed by a 12 noon Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Entombment Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Maria G. (Utano) BORTONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now