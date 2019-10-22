|
BORTONE, Maria G. (Utano) Of Newton, Oct. 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 53 years to Carlo E. Bortone. Devoted mother of John Bortone and Jacqueline Bortone, both of Newton. Loving grandmother to five grandchildren. She was one of 4 siblings, and leaves 2 brothers and a sister. Maria is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Friday morning, Oct. 25, from 9:30-11:30AM followed by a 12 noon Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Entombment Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019