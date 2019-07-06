COELHO, Maria, G. Of Medford, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Portugal, Maria was a beloved elementary school teacher and principal for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in remote regions of Portugal, determined to bring education to the children of underserved areas. She moved with her family to the US, settling in Medford. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Francisco F. Coelho, and loving mother of Ana Alexander and her husband Fred of Wellesley and the late John Coelho. She valued her family above all else, and treasured time spent with her cherished grandson Freddy. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 11th at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills. Family and friends will gather at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS, Thursday from 9-9:45AM, immediately prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donation in Maria's memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019