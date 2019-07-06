Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Rd
Wellesley Hills, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA COELHO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA G. COELHO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA G. COELHO Obituary
COELHO, Maria, G. Of Medford, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Portugal, Maria was a beloved elementary school teacher and principal for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in remote regions of Portugal, determined to bring education to the children of underserved areas. She moved with her family to the US, settling in Medford. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Francisco F. Coelho, and loving mother of Ana Alexander and her husband Fred of Wellesley and the late John Coelho. She valued her family above all else, and treasured time spent with her cherished grandson Freddy. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 11th at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills. Family and friends will gather at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS, Thursday from 9-9:45AM, immediately prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donation in Maria's memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now