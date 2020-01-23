Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
770 Salem St.
Malden, MA
View Map
MARIA G. (SORBARA) FORTE

MARIA G. (SORBARA) FORTE Obituary
FORTE, Maria G. (Sorbara) Of Malden, formerly of Somerville and Reggio Calabria, Italy, January 22. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppi Forte. Devoted mother of Gaetano Forte of the Domincan Republic, Giovanni Carlo Forte and his wife Susana of Somerville, Maria Stella McCallum and Claudio Leonardo Forte, both of Malden. Cherished mother-in-law of Antoinette Forte. Dear sister of Carmela Ursino of Argentina. Also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 24 loving great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, January 27, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
