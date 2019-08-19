Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
43 Holton Street,
Allston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA IAFRATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA G. "MA" (VALENTE) IAFRATE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA G. "MA" (VALENTE) IAFRATE Obituary
IAFRATE, Maria G. "Ma" (Valente) Of Allston, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario E. Iafrate. Devoted mother of Marilisa Sacco of Brighton, Robert and his wife Theresa of Beverly, Rico and his wife Ann of Reading, Frank and his wife Margaret of Allston and the late Paul Iafrate. Sister of Nina Caiti and the late Theresa Danthine. Loving grandmother of Deborah, Marisa, Andrea, Antonietta, Mario, Anthony, Johnna, Nicholas and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Robbie, Daniel, Marco, Amelia, David, Anna Maria and Christano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, August 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, Visiting Hours Friday, August 23rd from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Entombment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Iafrate may be made to the Special Olympics of MA, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now