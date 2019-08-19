|
|
IAFRATE, Maria G. "Ma" (Valente) Of Allston, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario E. Iafrate. Devoted mother of Marilisa Sacco of Brighton, Robert and his wife Theresa of Beverly, Rico and his wife Ann of Reading, Frank and his wife Margaret of Allston and the late Paul Iafrate. Sister of Nina Caiti and the late Theresa Danthine. Loving grandmother of Deborah, Marisa, Andrea, Antonietta, Mario, Anthony, Johnna, Nicholas and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Robbie, Daniel, Marco, Amelia, David, Anna Maria and Christano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, August 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, Visiting Hours Friday, August 23rd from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Entombment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Iafrate may be made to the Special Olympics of MA, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019