GAITA, Maria (Tropeano) Of Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on May 9, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 79. Devoted mother of Annamaria Dooley and her husband Christopher of Westwood and Jerry Gaita and his wife Linda (Musto) of Westwood. Cherished sister of Girolamo of Australia, Mario of Australia, Antonio of Italy, Vincenzo of Shrewsbury, Alfonso of Falmouth, Elvio of Dedham, Carmela Pacifico of Hyde Park, and the late Gilda Devito of Italy and Enrico Tropeano of Norwood. Loving "Nonna" of Jerry Justin and his wife Missy, Giancarlo, Cara Szczebak and her husband Tim. Great-grandmother of Stella & Santino. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening, from 4-8pm at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, at 10 at Saint Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. She was lovingly remembered as "Mamma Maria" who was the heart and soul of their family restaurant, Primavera in Millis. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Maria Gaita Memorial Scholarship Fund. For directions and guestbook, please visit:



