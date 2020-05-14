Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA CIARLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA GIOVANNA (TUCCINARDI) CIARLONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA GIOVANNA (TUCCINARDI) CIARLONE Obituary
CIARLONE, Maria Giovanna (Tuccinardi) Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 12. Beloved wife of Francesco Ciarlone. Devoted mother of Rocco Ciarlone and his wife Sandra of Arlington, Mena Ciarlone of Cambridge, and Patricia Ciarlone of Cambridge. Dear grandmother of Samantha DerTorossian, Christopher Ciarlone and MaryBeth Ciarlone. Sister of Frank and Louis Tuccinardi. Also survived by dear cousins, a special niece, and a best friend. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. A private entombment will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Parrocchia Madonna di Pompeii, Via Vittoria Veneto, 124, Carbonara Di Bari, Puglia, Italy 70131. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -