CIARLONE, Maria Giovanna (Tuccinardi) Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 12. Beloved wife of Francesco Ciarlone. Devoted mother of Rocco Ciarlone and his wife Sandra of Arlington, Mena Ciarlone of Cambridge, and Patricia Ciarlone of Cambridge. Dear grandmother of Samantha DerTorossian, Christopher Ciarlone and MaryBeth Ciarlone. Sister of Frank and Louis Tuccinardi. Also survived by dear cousins, a special niece, and a best friend. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. A private entombment will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Parrocchia Madonna di Pompeii, Via Vittoria Veneto, 124, Carbonara Di Bari, Puglia, Italy 70131. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020