Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
560 Page Street
Stoughton, MA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
1100 Central Street
Stoughton, MA
MARIA GOMES (SOUSA) MULLALY

MARIA GOMES (SOUSA) MULLALY Obituary
MULLALY, Maria Gomes (Sousa) Of Stoughton, formerly of Mansfield, age 85, December 19. Wife of the late Richard H. Mullaly and Victor J. Gomes, Sr. Mother of Christina Gomes Orr of Braintree, Victor J. Gomes, Jr. of Avon and John K. Gomes of Easton. Grandmother of Christopher, Holly and Joseph Orr and Gregory, Gianna, John and Lia Gomes. Great-grandmother of Ariella Orr. Sister of Ana Costa of Whitman, Eugenia Avis of California and Manuela Costa of Stoughton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Friday, December 27 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday from 5-8 PM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Maria's memory may be made to the ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
