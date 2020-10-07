1/1
MARIA (GALLO) GULINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GULINO, Maria (Gallo) Of Malden, passed away Sunday, October 4th. Devoted master chef, seamstress, fashion consultant, wife, mother and grandmother of two generations. A "lady" born decades before her time, of few words with fast busy hands. Lover of books, cheap wine, and a casual stroll down the North End for pastry. Beloved wife of the late Michele Gulino. Devoted mother of Emanuele Gulino and his wife Kathleen, Maria Michaud and her husband Kevin, and Salvatore Gulino. Loving grandmother of Kenneth Grasso and his wife Cherise, Andre' Michaud, Michelle Spain and her husband Eric, David Gulino and his wife Nicole, and Patrick Hickey. Loving great-grandmother of Anthony and Athena Grasso, Kali Joe Spain, and Jude Gulino. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maria's Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, Friday, October 9th at 11 AM followed by Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved