GULINO, Maria (Gallo) Of Malden, passed away Sunday, October 4th. Devoted master chef, seamstress, fashion consultant, wife, mother and grandmother of two generations. A "lady" born decades before her time, of few words with fast busy hands. Lover of books, cheap wine, and a casual stroll down the North End for pastry. Beloved wife of the late Michele Gulino. Devoted mother of Emanuele Gulino and his wife Kathleen, Maria Michaud and her husband Kevin, and Salvatore Gulino. Loving grandmother of Kenneth Grasso and his wife Cherise, Andre' Michaud, Michelle Spain and her husband Eric, David Gulino and his wife Nicole, and Patrick Hickey. Loving great-grandmother of Anthony and Athena Grasso, Kali Joe Spain, and Jude Gulino. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maria's Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, Friday, October 9th at 11 AM followed by Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
