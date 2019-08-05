|
MATOS, Maria Idalina (Santos) Of Somerville, August 2, 2019. Wife of the late Manuel A. De Matos. Beloved Mother of Filomena Matos, Antonio Matos and his wife Dianne and the late Maria Matos-Neves. Dear mother-in-law of Joseph Neves. Cherished Grandmother of Michael and Matthew Matos. Loving sister of Leonilde Santos. Also survived many other loving relatives and friends. On Friday, August 9th a funeral procession will gather at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, at 8am and will be followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Cambridge at 9am. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, from 6 to 8pm. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville, MA (Cape Cod). Maria was very devoted to The Blessed Mother Mary. Donations in Maria's memory may be made to SE Mass, 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge 617-876-8964
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019