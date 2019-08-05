Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA MATOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA IDALINA (SANTOS) MATOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA IDALINA (SANTOS) MATOS Obituary
MATOS, Maria Idalina (Santos) Of Somerville, August 2, 2019. Wife of the late Manuel A. De Matos. Beloved Mother of Filomena Matos, Antonio Matos and his wife Dianne and the late Maria Matos-Neves. Dear mother-in-law of Joseph Neves. Cherished Grandmother of Michael and Matthew Matos. Loving sister of Leonilde Santos. Also survived many other loving relatives and friends. On Friday, August 9th a funeral procession will gather at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, at 8am and will be followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Cambridge at 9am. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, from 6 to 8pm. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville, MA (Cape Cod). Maria was very devoted to The Blessed Mother Mary. Donations in Maria's memory may be made to SE Mass, 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge 617-876-8964

View the online memorial for Maria Idalina (Santos) MATOS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now