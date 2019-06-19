|
BARLETTA, Maria J. "Mary" (Vinci) Of Everett, on June 18th. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Barletta. Loving mother of Helene Joseph and her husband Richard, Joseph Barletta and his wife Janice and Rosemary Casella and her husband Robert. Loving sister of the late Pat, Santo, Philip and James Vinci and the late Phyllis DeFeo, Pauline Lancione and Francis Gianelli. She is survived by her five beloved grandchildren, Christine, Richard, Thomas, Paul and Michael, as well as six great-grandchildren, Gianna, Julia, Joseph, Michael, Luca and Kai. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Saturday, June 22. A Service will commence in the funeral home on Saturday at noon preceeded by a Wake Service from 10 am-12 pm. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett.
