Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BARLETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA J. "MARY" (VINCI) BARLETTA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIA J. "MARY" (VINCI) BARLETTA Obituary
BARLETTA, Maria J. "Mary" (Vinci) Of Everett, on June 18th. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Barletta. Loving mother of Helene Joseph and her husband Richard, Joseph Barletta and his wife Janice and Rosemary Casella and her husband Robert. Loving sister of the late Pat, Santo, Philip and James Vinci and the late Phyllis DeFeo, Pauline Lancione and Francis Gianelli. She is survived by her five beloved grandchildren, Christine, Richard, Thomas, Paul and Michael, as well as six great-grandchildren, Gianna, Julia, Joseph, Michael, Luca and Kai. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Saturday, June 22. A Service will commence in the funeral home on Saturday at noon preceeded by a Wake Service from 10 am-12 pm. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo roccofuneralhomes.com

1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now