|
|
CLARK, Maria J. (Oliveira) Of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late Richard Clark. Loving mother of Carla Noble and her husband Gordon, Richard Clark and his wife Donna, Michael Clark and his husband Dennis, Brian Clark and his wife Susan, Anita and Kim Clark. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Lambert, Crystal Woody, Patrick Noble, Kelly, Amy, Kate and Lauren Clark. Dear sister of the late Diamantina Amaral, Carlos, Americo and Albert Oliveira. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from The Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday Oct. 14, at 8:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Rogers Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be may in Maria's name to the . Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Cambridge and Arlington 617-876-8964
View the online memorial for Maria J. (Oliveira) CLARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019