MARIA J. (ALEO) LEONE
LEONE, Maria J. (Aleo) Of Medford, November 3. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Leone. Devoted mother of Lisa Leone-Campbell and her husband Michael of Canton. Adored grandmother of Ryan and Sarah Campbell of Canton. Cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina (Gentilli) Aleo. Dear sister of the late Salvatore Aleo and Frances Macchia. Prior to her retirement, Maria was a longtime employee of West Medford's Shore Pharmacy Drugstore where she worked as a pharmacist assistant. At the request of the family, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Courtyard Nursing Care Center, Residents Council Fund, 200 Governors Ave., Medford, MA 02155. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
