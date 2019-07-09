Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
SANTANGELO, Maria J. Of Malden, July 5th. Cherished daughter of the late Lucio and Julia (De Mambro) Santangelo. Dear sister of John Santangelo of Arlington. Loving aunt of Angelica and Aurora Carberry of Malden, and Valeria and Adrina Santangelo, of Arlington. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Maria's name to the MS Society, New England Chapter: www.nationalmssociety.org or to the National MS Society, New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
