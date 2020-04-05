Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
MARIA L. (VISCONE) CORDO

MARIA L. (VISCONE) CORDO Obituary
CORDO, Maria L. "Mary" (Viscone) Of Norfolk, formerly of Norwood, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Rosario J. Cordo. Devoted mother of Joseph F. Cordo and his wife Teresa, David N. Cordo and his wife Ellen, Mary Zimmerman and her husband Daniel and Judith Woodall and her husband Joseph. Sister of Erminia Battaglia, cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Raffaele and Marsilia (Viscomi) Viscone, and predeceased by her brothers Francesco and Pietro Viscone. Maria was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was completely devoted to her immediate family, her large family in Italy, and the many friends she had there and here in America, her adopted home. She married Rosario Cordo in 1955, immigrating to the United States, starting and raising a family of four, and quickly becoming renowned for the large Italian feasts she cooked for her family and friends. She often took requests when family and friends visited, and a testimony to her Italian culinary skills is that favorite dishes are still prepared by her daughters, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters. She was known for her perpetual warmth, infectious smile, and the love she radiated especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived by and often repeated the simple teaching, "love each other." All Services and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass in the Catholic faith will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Anthony's Shrine, Boston, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020
