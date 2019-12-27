|
IULA, Maria L. (Capodilupo) Of Woburn and Venice, FL, December 26th. Beloved wife of the late Michele "Mike" Iula. Cherished mother of Rosetta Barry, her husband John of Andover, formerly of Reading, and Ann Hartford, her husband Michael of Bradford, formerly of Reading. Loving grandmother of Christopher Barry and Nicole Summa, Lauren Annarelli, her husband Jay and Brian and Kimberly Hartford. Adored great-grandmother of Charlotte, Michaela and Hailey. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Monday, December 30th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 260 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Woburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Sunday afternoon, 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's name may be made to, www.aaronspresents.org/donate/ or mailed to Aaron's Presents, 180 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019