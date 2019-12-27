Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
260 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA IULA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA L. (CAPODILUPO) IULA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA L. (CAPODILUPO) IULA Obituary
IULA, Maria L. (Capodilupo) Of Woburn and Venice, FL, December 26th. Beloved wife of the late Michele "Mike" Iula. Cherished mother of Rosetta Barry, her husband John of Andover, formerly of Reading, and Ann Hartford, her husband Michael of Bradford, formerly of Reading. Loving grandmother of Christopher Barry and Nicole Summa, Lauren Annarelli, her husband Jay and Brian and Kimberly Hartford. Adored great-grandmother of Charlotte, Michaela and Hailey. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Monday, December 30th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 260 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Woburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Sunday afternoon, 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's name may be made to, www.aaronspresents.org/donate/ or mailed to Aaron's Presents, 180 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -