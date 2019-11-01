|
MAGNANI, Maria Lea (Silvestri) Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years of age. Born in San Gemignano, Italy, Maria Lea lived in Everett for 59 years and worked at the Massachusetts General Hospital for many years, where she made many lifelong friends. Late member of the Orsogna Women's Club of Everett. Beloved wife of the late Luciano for 57 years. Loving mother of Laura Vlasuk and her husband James C. Vlasuk of Middleton and Diana D'Alba and her husband Anthony D'Alba of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of James C. Vlasuk, II and Emily D'Alba. Sister of Anna Bonacchi and her husband Giuseppe of Michigan. She is also survived by her wonderful nieces Stephanie Bonacchi and Gina Hespen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maria Lea's Visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark Street (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday morning, November 4 beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery Community Mausoleum (Versailles), Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019