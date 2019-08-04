|
LUZ, Maria M. (Bairos) Of Cambridge, August 3, 2019. Wife of the late Herculano F. Luz. Mother of Joseph Luz and his wife Maria, Leonilde Barros and her husband John, Maria Chaves and her husband Manuel. Sister of Jose Bairos and the late Emilia Barros, Manuel Sousa and Antonio Bairos. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Cambridge at 9 am. Visiting Hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Homes Cambridge & Arlington 617-876-8964
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019