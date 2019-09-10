|
MANCINI, Maria (D'Angelo) Passed away at age 84, on September 9, 2019. Maria was born in Canosa Sanita, Italy, and then became a lifelong resident of Everett. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Mother of Phillip and his wife Arleen of Stoneham, and Mario and his wife Janice of Melrose. Sister of Albina Iannotti of Italy and the late Maddelena Colanero. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Justine, Phillip, Matthew, Gabrielle, Thomas, Connor, and many nieces and nephews, both in America and Italy. Maria is also the sister-in-law of Franca Mancini of Everett and dear friend of the late Nicolina Lorenti. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Saturday, Septembert 14 at 9 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Friday, from 4-8 PM, with complimentary valet parking. Entombment will be in the Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Maria loved cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-Rocco
