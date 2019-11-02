Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
St. Michael Cemetery
Boston, MA
View Map
BONO, Maria N. Of Medford, October 30. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Gilda (Fiato) Bono. Dear sister of the late Ronald Bono and his surviving wife Joan of Plymouth, and the late Natalie DeLuca. Loving aunt of Christina Pratt of Plymouth and her late husband Carl, Mark Bono and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Lisa Brangiforte and her husband George of Tewksbury, Carmen "Don Lucas" DeLuca of California, Michael DeLuca and his husband Augustin "Koko" Aghyarian of Medford, Maria O'Connell of Florida, and David DeLuca of Medford. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews, and former students. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 9-10:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. To leave a message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
