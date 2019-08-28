|
FIERIMONTE, Maria P. (Palazzo) Longtime Newton resident, age 90, August 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Fierimonte. Devoted mother of Fulvio Fierimonte and wife Joann of Newton, Fernando Fierimonte of Northborough, Lora Fierimonte, Paula Fierimonte, and Gabriella Leary and husband Sean, all of Newton. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Dear sister of Antonio Palazzo and Rev. Bruno Palazzo, both of Italy, and Luigi Palazzo of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, at 10:30AM, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019