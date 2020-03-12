|
PUZZANGHERO, Maria P. (Cardarelli) Longtime Newton resident, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Puzzanghero, Sr. Devoted mother of Peter J. Puzzanghero, Jr. of Newton, Paul V. Puzzanghero and his wife Elizabeth of Virginia, Anita C. Ahearn and her husband Paul of Medway and Marisa P. Helgeson and her husband Hans of Sudbury. Sister of the late Pompea Quintiliani and Silvana Fabrizi. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Christopher, Andrew, Julian, Chelsey, Matthew and Christian. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's name may be made to: Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton, MA 02459. Visiting Hours in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton, on Saturday, March 14, from 10-11:30AM with a Prayer Service at 11:30AM. Burial to follow the Service. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020