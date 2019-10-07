|
PACITTO, Maria (DiMambro) Of Brighton, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Pacitto. Sister of Domenica DiMambro of France, Frances Goodwill of England, Benidetto DiMambro of Italy, Carlo DiMambro of France, Alesandra Monte of France, the late Concetta DiMambro, Elizabeth Allison, and Mario DiMambro. Daughter of the late Antonio and Mariantiona DiMambro. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, October 11th at 10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 10th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.Lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019