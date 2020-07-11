|
PECCIA, Maria (DeNardis) Age 75, passed away peacefully July 10th at her beloved home in West Roxbury, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Maria is survived by her devoted husband Mario Peccia, for 55 years. She was the loving mother of Alfredo Peccia and his wife Catherine of Canton, Lisa Petrillo and her husband Kevin of Mansfield and Anthony Peccia and his wife Denning of Dedham. Loving Nonna to Joseph and Jenna Peccia and Matthew and Marissa Petrillo. Devoted daughter to the late Maldo and Gilda DeNardis of West Roxbury (originally Pietraferrazzana, Italy), dear sister to Ida Cristaldi of North Carolina. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maria worked in the Boston Public School system for many years. She loved gardening and most importantly cooking and spending time with her family. She was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, July 14th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15th at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The Peccia family is grateful for the wonderful care that Maria received at Dana Farber. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020