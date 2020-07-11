Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
8:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Name Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA PECCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA (DENARDIS) PECCIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA (DENARDIS) PECCIA Obituary
PECCIA, Maria (DeNardis) Age 75, passed away peacefully July 10th at her beloved home in West Roxbury, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer. Maria is survived by her devoted husband Mario Peccia, for 55 years. She was the loving mother of Alfredo Peccia and his wife Catherine of Canton, Lisa Petrillo and her husband Kevin of Mansfield and Anthony Peccia and his wife Denning of Dedham. Loving Nonna to Joseph and Jenna Peccia and Matthew and Marissa Petrillo. Devoted daughter to the late Maldo and Gilda DeNardis of West Roxbury (originally Pietraferrazzana, Italy), dear sister to Ida Cristaldi of North Carolina. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maria worked in the Boston Public School system for many years. She loved gardening and most importantly cooking and spending time with her family. She was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, July 14th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15th at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The Peccia family is grateful for the wonderful care that Maria received at Dana Farber. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -