GARABIETA, Maria Pilar (Rios) Formerly of Lexington, May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late I?aki Garabieta. Loving mother of I?aki Garabieta and his wife Lori of Cyprus,Texas, Zuri?e Corcorran and her husband Rick of Bayfield, Colorado, Unai Garabieta of Dudley, and Endika Garabieta and his wife Maria of Leominster. Devoted sister of Gonzalo Rios of Marietta, GA, and Adolfo Rios of Spain. She is also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pili, as she was more often called, was born in Bilbao, Spain and immigrated to the United States in 1965. Although she was extremely proud of her Basque heritage she was even prouder to have become a naturalized citizen on April 17, 1979. Pili's entire life was in the servitude of others. Having lost her own mother at an early age, she helped raise and care for her six brothers in Spain. She later went on to raise four children of her own. During her years in Lexington she helped nurture and love many young children in the local community as a nanny. She was a natural with children and they, in turn loved her.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St. in Lexington, at 11am. A more intimate Celebration of Life will be held later in the year with family as travel restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020